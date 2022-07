William Regal recently discussed a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast.

During it, Regal praised PAC for being one of the best wrestlers in the world:

“I think he’s [PAC] as good as anyone walking the earth. I don’t see anything to do with his height. I know me and him have a lot of the same things as far as music and youth culture stuff, and he just looks like somebody who would smash the granny out of somebody.”

