The latest guest on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast was AEW star Lord William Regal, who spoke on a number of different pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he once put his job in WWE on the line in order to hire The Boss, Sasha Banks. Check out Regal’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he told WWE they could fire him if hiring Sasha Banks didn’t work out:

I put my job on the line once for Sasha Banks. She was somebody I went because I knew her, and my first thing on the job was to hire this lady. I said, ‘If it doesn’t work out, you can fire me.’

How he only puts his cards on the table for certain individuals:

I’ve only put my cards for people where I’ve gone and said, ‘Look, I can’t tell you if they’re going to draw you any money, but they are incredible at what they do. They are professional. They will always be there. They will represent the company well, everything that you could want out of a person.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)