AEW manager William Regal was a recent guest on Talk Is Jericho to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which included Regal opening up about past injuries in his career that led to certain feuds being pulled, like one with Kurt Angle in 2001. Check out the story in the highlights below.

How Kurt Angle moved on from a feud with him due to being injured:

“I knew that my neck wasn’t right, not long before that, I tore my pec in my other bicep, which I never got fixed. I had one torn bicep from 2001…it was two weeks after 9/11. It was the only time I wrestled a singles match with Kurt Angle. We were supposed to go into a program together and it was the first match we did. I did the thing outside the ring where I would grab somebody by the trunks and neck and throw them against the bottom rope so they’d spring towards me and I’d nail them. As I did that, the right bicep just went ‘ping.’ I got through that match and that gave me two or three weeks off, but I wouldn’t get it fixed. Kurt had moved on.”

Recalls the moment he felt both his pecs tear:

“We got back from Europe at some point, I was on Raw in a battle royal and it was Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase. I had to knock them both out. I never clotheslined people, but I clotheslined both of them out and felt my left pec and left bicep rip.”

