The latest guest on The Sessions podcast was AEW star William Regal, who spoke with host Renee Paquette about a variety of subjects, including how some talents in the WWE PC didn’t want to improve, and what Johnny Gargano told him before departing NXT. Highlights are below.

Says there were times when talent at the PC didn’t strive to improve:

“The PC is, at the end of the day, people have all these nonsense ideas about what it is. It’s the biggest wrestling school in the world and it is an incredible wrestling school. The PC works if you put your time in. If you come in there, turn up and do your class once a day and you go home, it’s not going to work unless you are the one, the magic one, that can do everything. You have to put your time in. I know this personally, sometimes the talent that are getting paid, that aren’t doing well, perhaps they need to look themselves in the mirror and realize, instead of spending time on their phone, perhaps they should be in the ring trying to get better. Not one person comes to our ring.”

How certain talents wouldn’t attend certain classes because they felt like they didn’t need them:

“It’s our fault that you’re not going home and practicing your promos and your own time. You just do it when it’s promo day. That’s not going to get you anywhere unless you are the one. Robbie Brookside, they go to his class, you cannot get much more experience because he’s so good at that and he’s so good at being the opening coach. They go to his class, ‘Oh, it’s just basics,’ he teaches them, they can’t wait to leave and they never go back. I ask people, ‘Do you ever go back to Robbie’s class and actually learn or keep doing?’ ‘I don’t need that.’ ‘Yes, you do.’ I can have a match with just a headlock and wristlock. I don’t need any more than that. I’ll make it last for an hour if I need to, because I know enough stuff to make it look good and put emotions between.”

Recalls something Johnny Gargano told him before he departed WWE:

“Johnny Gargano told me something before I left, ‘You can make wrestlers, but you can’t make them love it.’ At the end of the day, it’s the biggest wrestling school in the world. People are going to come and go or people have their run.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)