Two more developmental talents were ID’d for the new WWE ID program by William Regal backstage at WWE SmackDown on Friday night in Buffalo, New York.
Following the November 8 episode of the show, WWE released special behind-the-scenes footage from the KeyBank Center that shows Regal scouting the two new talents.
The new WWE ID talents are Marcus Mathews from GCW and Sam Hardway Holloway from IWC.
BREAKING: @RealKingRegal ID’d two prospects last night at #SmackDown! #WWEID pic.twitter.com/GT9iQfvxpu
— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 9, 2024
#WWEID welcomes @SamHHolloway
Scouted From: International Wrestling Cartel (IWC)
Hometown: Akron, OH pic.twitter.com/YnR48BJpeW
— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 9, 2024
#WWEID welcomes @MarcusMathers1
Scouted From: Game Changer Wrestling (GCW)
Hometown: Philadelphia PA pic.twitter.com/HcxmW5GPuu
— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 9, 2024