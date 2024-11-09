Two more developmental talents were ID’d for the new WWE ID program by William Regal backstage at WWE SmackDown on Friday night in Buffalo, New York.

Following the November 8 episode of the show, WWE released special behind-the-scenes footage from the KeyBank Center that shows Regal scouting the two new talents.

The new WWE ID talents are Marcus Mathews from GCW and Sam Hardway Holloway from IWC.