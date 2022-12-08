William Regal took to Twitter today with a message for The Blackpool Combat Club.

As we’ve noted, Regal is on his way back to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release. You can click here for what Khan had to say about why he granted the departure. Regal appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite in a pre-recorded promo and said he will be Blackpool Combat Club until he dies, which you can see here.

In an update, Regal tweeted today with a message for Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. He included a YouTube link to Slade’s “Far Far Away” single.

“To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again…..,” he wrote, linking to the song and sharing a backstage photo of The Blackpool Combat Club.

Regal is set to return to WWE in some capacity after this month. It was just revealed today that his podcast will be going on hiatus.

To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again…..https://t.co/cmCXavzlXH via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/pORe3j2hLj — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 8, 2022

