William Regal was let go by WWE this past January after working as the on-screen GM for NXT and was active behind the scenes as a scout and coach. He went to AEW at AEW Revolution on March 6, breaking up a fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Speaking at ITR Live in October, Regal revealed that Vince McMahon ended his non-compete clause early so he could join the rival promotion.

“Mr. McMahon was very good to me, to the point of, I will say this because whatever he’s going through, he was excellent to me. I had a talent contract, as well as an employee contract and it didn’t run out until the end of April because I played William Regal. I started for AEW on the seventh of March. I didn’t call anybody else, I sent a message straight to the boss, ‘Hey Boss, I’ve got this thing with Bryan,’ and he loves Bryan as well. ‘Absolutely, you go’ and still paid me until the end of my talent contract. I was the only person who ever got paid by both companies at the same time,” said Regal.

As previously noted, Regal is returning to WWE next month after he requested AEW not pick up his option at the end of the year so he could rejoin his son Charlie Dempsey in NXT.

