While speaking on the Gentleman Villain Podcast, AEW star William Regal revealed an interesting request that Vince McMahon made when WWE went HD (high definition).

This was in 2008. Here is what he had to say:

“Mr. McMahon pulled me to the side and he said ‘Darren (Regal’s real first name), can I talk to you? I want you to be the one, the first one who changes everything as far as facial wise. This HD TV picks up everything in a completely different world than we’re used to. You’re always the one known for pulling faces and big expressions. I want you to take it the other way which is you do it as little as possible and the little nostril flares and glances.’ “He might have asked a couple of people but he asked me, early on in that day of the first taping, ‘I want you to do that. Tonight go the exact opposite of what you have ever done before.’

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.