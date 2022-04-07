Lord William regal was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he is still finding his comfort zone in the new company, but is enjoying being around a crop of young talent who love the industry. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he enjoys being around young talent who loves the business:

“I was checked out, Bryan called me, ‘that sounds like fun, exciting.’ I love being around young talent who want to do this. It turned into a job for me with my former employees. I had a great ten years being able to do that. A lot of other things, but that was the main thing, being around a group of talent. I would never like there to be a day where there isn’t a wrestling business. Although I’ve worked for other companies, I’ve never worked for a company, I work for wrestling because I would help anybody who is interested. I wouldn’t force myself, but if you come to me, I would hate to be at a time like when I was younger because there was no way to get into the wrestling business when I started. I never heard of a wrestling school until I came to America and you had to find a wrestler to get you in somehow or you were an amateur wrestler. Then you have to find a way and stay in it. I want there to be a wrestling business.”

Says he’s still getting caught up and comfortable in AEW:

“I still don’t know what I’m doing. I’m 53, walking into a new company, and I’m trying to watch everything and see all this young talent and my brain is like, ‘You don’t have to do that anymore. That’s not your job,’ but I still can’t help it. When people wanted to talk to me, I’m like, ‘Okay, can you just give me a bit of time.’ I’m not feeling like I fit it, at first. That’s a weird thing because I’m naturally quiet. If I need to insert myself into a situation, I can, very quickly, but in real life, I keep quiet until I get to know people. I know a lot of people, but there’s a lot going on and everyone is doing their own thing. I’m sort of trying to fit in. Last week was the first week I started feeling comfortable. Everyone has been welcoming, but I was just a bit overwhelmed. In that two months I was off, when I say I checked out of wrestling, I checked out on wrestling. My wrestling brain hasn’t caught off. I felt comfortable last week, I don’t feel like my wrestling brain is in full working order yet. The first few weeks were just, go out and do my bit and then just watch. The first night was a blur and an incredible experience, but I just did my thing and got out. Whatever else is going on in my brain, I still haven’t gotten up, I’m slowly getting there. I’m walking around and it’s the energy.”

