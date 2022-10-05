William Regal recently discussed a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast.

During it, Regal discussed Great Muta making a surprise appearance during the special Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage where he saved Sting from an attack by Buddy Matthews.

“It was nice to see him,” Regal said. “I haven’t seen him – I believe it was 2002, WWE in Japan – for the first time in a long time and I opened the show with Edge and he was at ringside.”

“I went in and had a chat with him for a while between me and him, nice little chat, reminisce about a few things and then saw him go out there and get a great reaction and never saw him afterwards, but I’m happy for him. A bit weird, a bit weird, feels weird there’s going to be no Great Muta.”