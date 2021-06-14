It looks like a big change could be coming to the WWE NXT brand.

Tonight’s NXT “Takeover: In Your House” featured several segments where NXT General Manager William Regal and security had to keep Superstars apart. A parking lot segment earlier in the day saw The Way and Kyle O’Reilly argue, while Pete Dunne and NXT Champion Karrion Kross brawled backstage later in the night. Regal and his security team also had to stop NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai from brawling with Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon before the main event.

The wild Takeover main event saw Kross retain over O’Reilly, Dunne, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole in a Fatal 5 Way. The finish saw O’Reilly pass out in the Kross Jacket submission. After the match, McKenzie Mitchell caught up with Regal backstage as he was exiting his office and walking out to the parking lot. McKenzie asked Regal his thoughts on the show.

A somber Regal responded, “It’s been 7 years since I became the GM of NXT and I’ve never seen so much bedlam. It’s complete madness. I think it’s time for a change.”

Regal then walked off as Mitchell wondered what that could mean for NXT.

There is no word yet on what WWE might have in store for the NXT brand, but we will keep you updated. Tuesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from tonight’s show, and a potential update to Regal’s teaser.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s Fatal 5 Way main event from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, along with the Regal segment:

"It's been seven years since I became the GM of #WWENXT and I've never seen so much bedlam. It's complete madness. I think it's time for a change." – @RealKingRegal #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/sH995Ch8jA — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021

Entering through the door and making sure to gently close it, such a polite houseguest. @JohnnyGargano #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/GT0Gdjq7l3 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021

g e a r o n p o i n t #NXTTakeOver @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/ueNYPALzV1 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021

𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. It's time. ⌛️ #NXTTakeOver @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/UWLhMWxhwy — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021

