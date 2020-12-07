WWE NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after tonight’s “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event and thanked everyone involved for making this another very special night for the brand.

“Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched and to all the incredible competitors and crew who made #NXTWarGames a very special night. I can put my big butch voice back in the mothballs until next year,” he wrote.

Regal’s last line was a reference to the spectacle that was made out of his “WarGames!” announcement. As seen below, Triple H joined several Superstars, including Adam Cole and Kevin Owens, for their best Regal impersonations. Regal himself even got in on the fun, appearing in the video that aired during the Takeover Pre-show.

