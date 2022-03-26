Several WWE Hall of Famers, WWE Superstars, AEW stars and others are honoring WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque after he announced his retirement from in-ring action on Friday. For those who missed it, you can click here for what Triple H told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith about his health, last year’s cardiac event, and his future.

The NWA paid tribute to The Game and wrote, “The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send congratulations to Triple H for his incredible in-ring run in professional wrestling. His contributions to our sport are undeniable. #TripleH @TripleH”

Ric Flair said Triple H has had one of the best careers ever, and his legacy will live on forever.

“Just Landed & Wanted To Finish My Thoughts. After Being Put Under In 4 Different Surgeries In 7 Weeks, I Totally Understand The Fear & Anxiety Of Being Put To Sleep & Not Waking Up. You’ve Had One Of The Greatest Careers! Your Legacy Will Live On Forever! Much Respect! @TripleH,” Flair wrote.

Alexa Bliss thanked Triple H and credited him with coming up with the “Alexa’s Playground” concept.

“The man who came up with the concept of “Alexa’s playground” so talented in and out of the ring [muscle flex emoji] Thank you for everything @TripleH what an incredible in-ring career [hands raised emoji x 3] #ThankYouTripleH,” Bliss wrote.

Matt Hardy wrote, “Thanks for doing so much for the professional wrestling industry, @TripleH. Your passionate love for the biz shines through & I’m happy I was able to experience some special moments with you. All the best, Paul.”

William Regal added, “It’s been my honour.x”

Adam Cole wrote, “Thank you for everything. @TripleH”

The Miz thanked Triple H for the knowledge he’s shared over the years, and said it was an honor to share the ring with him.

“Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH,” Miz wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Triple H. Below are the aforementioned tweets, along with posts from Andrade El Idolo, Miro, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Mojo Rawley, Frankie Kazarian, Beth Phoenix, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Dustin Rhodes, The Bollywood Boyz, Kairi Sane, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Bayley, Nash Carter, and Mustafa Ali:

The man who came up with the concept of “Alexa’s playground” so talented in and out of the ring 💪🏻Thank you for everything @TripleH what an incredible in-ring career 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #ThankYouTripleH https://t.co/bfjgPsE6S9 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 25, 2022

Thank you for everything Sir @TripleH you will always have my respect and admiration #MyDreamMatch 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zwnBGMJCqV — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 25, 2022

Thank you for the opportunity and for this moment right here. Still one of my favorites. Prayers up for a complete recovery @TripleH. pic.twitter.com/mDyn1n2IFx — Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) March 25, 2022

Thank you @TripleH for your guidance, friendship and the opportunities you gave me in #NXT ! Looking forward to seeing your next chapter unfold! — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 25, 2022

The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send congratulations to Triple H for his incredible in-ring run in professional wrestling. His contributions to our sport are undeniable.#TripleH @TripleH pic.twitter.com/bLvhcDXIH4 — NWA (@nwa) March 25, 2022

A lot of thanks and respect to @TripleH !!! pic.twitter.com/YrTo9fnEul — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) March 26, 2022

Congrats @TripleH on one of the greatest careers this business has ever seen. Walter would be proud. Kowalski guys rule. pic.twitter.com/dSPi0FoRkR — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 25, 2022

I will forever cherish this moment from you!

This simple gesture gave me confirmation that I was finally walking in my purpose. You changed my life.

Thank you for giving me a chance, for believing in me, & for all of your contributions inside & outside of the ring! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/5416Azy1tx — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) March 25, 2022

From being the reason I started watching @WWE, to the reason I made it further in this business. Thank you for everything @TripleH 🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/z29dZLNMKc — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 25, 2022

For everything you've given us. For every improvement you've made to our business. For your kindness, guidance and leadership. #ThankYouHHH #PapaH pic.twitter.com/Cd35qgA6f8 — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) March 25, 2022

If it wasn’t for his vision, CWC/205Live/NXT, we probably would’ve never made it. Triple H took a chance on so many of us and allowed us to shine on many levels. Forever thankful. Thank you, @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/QW1SmnTAcc — Blondz of Bollywood #ButterChicken4Ever 🇨🇦🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) March 25, 2022

One of the GREATEST. Thank you for everything! https://t.co/SgLJV88E2G — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) March 25, 2022

He did a lot of things. One of the most incredible things he did is give a room full of dreamers a chance. Thank you @TripleH pic.twitter.com/tNlzOWo3te — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 25, 2022

Just Landed & Wanted To Finish My Thoughts. After Being Put Under In 4 Different Surgeries In 7 Weeks, I Totally Understand The Fear & Anxiety Of Being Put To Sleep & Not Waking Up. You’ve Had One Of The Greatest Careers! Your Legacy Will Live On Forever! Much Respect! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/soaX9UOZZC — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 25, 2022

Thanks for doing so much for the professional wrestling industry, @TripleH. Your passionate love for the biz shines through & I’m happy I was able to experience some special moments with you. All the best, Paul. pic.twitter.com/34IhNfzPKw — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 25, 2022

Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH pic.twitter.com/GL5FsadoJJ — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 25, 2022

Thanks for doing so much for the professional wrestling industry, @TripleH. Your passionate love for the biz shines through & I’m happy I was able to experience some special moments with you. All the best, Paul. pic.twitter.com/34IhNfzPKw — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 25, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.