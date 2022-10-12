William Regal recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast.

During it, he spoke about MJF’s success in AEW as a heel and how he has always seen potential in him.

“I’ve always seen the potential in him. Not sure I like the way he goes about doing stuff. If you want to be a real bad guy, there are things that you can do and things that you can’t. I used this term on AEW the other week and it’s only a few people know this term. O-D-V, which is an ordinary decent villain.”

Many have called MJF this generation’s Roddy Piper. Regal said that MJF couldn’t hang with the pro wrestling legend.

“Roddy Piper would have seen straight through him. He would have gone ‘this is a lad who’s not grown up the same as us.’ He’s not got the same mentality. You might think you’re a bad guy, you might want to act like a bad guy. But there’s a difference there’s a big difference and very few people know that. A lot of people who got through this job by just acting like a bad guy.”

H/T to SEScoops for the transcription