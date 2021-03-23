WWE NXT General Manager William Regal is promising to issue consequences for Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly during tomorrow’s show on the USA Network.

Last week’s NXT show featured a segment where police had to handcuff O’Reilly and Cole after they were caught in an apparent parking lot incident, with their vehicles involved. Regal noted then that if police would drop the charges, then he would call Cole and O’Reilly to the Capitol Wrestling Center for this week’s NXT, where he would be waiting with a solution for their situation.

WWE and Regal then announced earlier today that Cole and O’Reilly were confirmed for this week’s show, and that Regal would reveal consequences for their recent actions. Regal has now released video, which he says police sent to him, that shows Cole attacking O’Reilly during a training session at the Gracie Barra Premium School near Orlando earlier today.

“This was sent to me by the authorities earlier. For the sake of both men’s safety and #WWENXT , this cannot continue. @AdamColePro and @KORcombat will be at the CWC tomorrow night, and I promise steps will be taken to settle this matter,” Regal wrote.

It’s believed that Regal will announce a match between the former Undisputed Era brothers at the upcoming two-night NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week, possibly with some kind of stipulation. It’s been speculated that Roderick Strong may be added to the match as well.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s NXT episode. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defend against The Robert Stone Brand’s Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

* William Regal reveals consequences for Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole

* William Regal announces update on the status of the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

