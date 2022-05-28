Since arriving in AEW earlier this year the legendary William Regal has become a prominent figure backstage and on-screen for the promotion, which includes him forming the very popular Blackpool Combat Club that features Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and current ROH Pure champion, Wheeler Yuta.

Alex McCarthy from TalkSport recently sat-down for a tell-all interview with Regal, which is set to release sometime this weekend before Double or Nothing. McCarthy shared a portion of their chat on Twitter, stating that Regal initially wanted to sign Yuta, as well as Daniel Garcia and Ricky Starks, when he was still with NXT. However, it seems that WWE eventually changed directions, leaving each men available to eventually be signed by AEW.

William Regal told me he was planning to sign Daniel Garcia, Ricky Starks and Wheeler Yuta to NXT before WWE “changed directive”. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 26, 2022

Regal will accompany Moxley, Danielson, Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston, as they face the Jericho Appreciation Society in a ten-man tag team matchup at Sunday’s Double or Nothing.