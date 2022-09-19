On the latest edition of his Gentleman Villain podcast AEW superstar William Regal spoke about his heat with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, which stems back to their days in WCW and carried on through their time in WWE together in the early 2000s. Regal states that he would love to have Goldberg on his podcast to talk things out, and put to rest their beef so that both men can move on. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says he wants to bury the hatchet with Bill Goldberg:

“It’s bothered me and it might not be Bill’s fault, but there’s this thing that needs putting to bed with me and Bill Goldberg. I’ve told my same story whenever I’ve been asked, it never changes. I have sent messages through people that are close mutual friends of ours, here’s my number. I’m not going to assume that I can call him because that’s just rude, but here’s my number, let’s talk so we can put this to bed or not.”

Recalls never speaking to Goldberg when they were both in WWE in the 2000s:

“I’m not bothered one way or the other, but at least we can communicate, because whenever I’ve seen him after whatever he thinks has gone on, he’s never said a word to me. I haven’t seen him for many, many years, but I did see him in the 2000s and he never said a word to me. I didn’t know till after he left [WWE] that there was a problem with us; otherwise I would’ve confronted him about it.”

