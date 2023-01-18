William Regal has opened up about his run in AEW and how he wishes that some things went differently.

The Gentleman Villain discussed this topic during his latest interview with the Distraction Pieces Podcast, where he expressed how much he enjoyed his time in the promotion but wishes his last few months there were less about him and more about the talent he was surrounding. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he felt the last few months of his time in AEW were too focused on him and not the talent:

In the last months of AEW, it was getting far too much about me. It should have been about the talent I was with, not about me. I’m quite happy being in the background. I’ve had my run. I couldn’t have had a better last few months as far as TV and doing that, but I didn’t go there with that intention.

How he originally went to AEW to help out in a different capacity:

The intention was to do something different, and it started off the way it did, but I didn’t expect it to end up being this thing that it was for the last seven months where I just became talent. I went there with a different plan because I was asked to go there to help out in a different capacity, and that never transpired.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)