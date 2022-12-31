On the second to last edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, co-host Matt Koon shared what he learned from the respected pro wrestler who is returning to WWE next month after asking to be let out of his AEW deal early. Here are the highlights:

Regal’s ethics creating a different podcast:

“The reality is, Mr. Regal, in hosting his show, was very different from anybody else I’ve hosted with or anybody else that I’ve listened to. Mr. Regal had a set of rules for himself, a set of ethics, a moral guideline that he would not cross at any juncture, no matter what. The idea of the show becoming “more successful” or getting “more downloads” by violating one of his rules or ethics that he had wouldn’t even factor in for him. It was such a rock-solid, bedrock of ideas of what he would do and would not do that made the show what it is.”

How Regal did not care about getting more downloads: