The legendary William Regal is now working as WWE’s new Vice President of Global Talent Development.

As we’ve noted, Regal recently returned to work behind the scenes for WWE, but his official title was not known, but now PWInsider reports that he is the new Vice President of Global Talent Development. Regal previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

It was reported last week that Regal was apparently working on the main roster as he was backstage for Friday’s SmackDown taping.

Regal cannot appear on WWE TV as an on-screen talent until 2024 due to the conditions of his AEW release.

Regal was released from WWE in January 2022, ending his 20+ year career with the company. He went to work for AEW in March of last year, but recently asked for his release and had the request granted by AEW President Tony Khan, but with conditions. Regal reportedly did not want to be a TV character, and wanted to go back to WWE to work behind-the-scenes, and to work with his son, WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey.

