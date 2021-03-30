William Shatner has been announced for the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE and USA Today made the announcement this morning. It was noted that Shatner is being inducted into the 2020 Class.

There is no word yet on who will be inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the 2021 Class, but we will keep you updated.

Shatner joins JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman) as confirmed names for the 2020 Class.

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will air on Tuesday, April 6 during WrestleMania 37 Week, via Peacock and the WWE Network. The 2021 Class features Rob Van Dam, The Great Khali, Kane, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff as confirmed names as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. Below is WWE’s full announcement on Shatner:

William Shatner to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Captain’s log, stardate April 6, 2021. The WWE Hall of Fame: the final frontier. Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, will be beamed into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020. He will take his place in sports-entertainment history during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming next Tuesday, April 6, on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. News of Shatner’s induction was first reported by USA Today. Shatner is beloved by millions around the world for his iconic portrayal of James T. Kirk, captain of the USS Enterprise in the original “Star Trek” television series, as well as the motion picture series. He’s also starred in “T.J. Hooker,” was the host of “Rescue 911,” won Emmys and Golden Globe Awards for his portrayal of Denny Crane on “Boston Legal,” and has released numerous spoken-word albums and best-selling books. He made his first trek into the WWE Universe in early 1995, when he appeared as the special guest on Jerry “The King” Lawler’s “King’s Court.” Shatner didn’t take too kindly to Lawler’s badgering and sent “The King” flying with a monkey flip. Shatner returned to Raw one week later to be in Bret “Hit Man” Hart’s corner for a showdown with Jeff Jarrett. When Road Dogg got a little too close to the action, Shatner decked him with a big right hand and rammed him into the turnbuckle. The disagreement between Shatner and Lawler turned out to be water under the bridge, as Shatner returned to WWE in 2007 to induct “The King” into the WWE Hall of Fame. Shatner came back to the red brand as a special guest host in February 2010, giving the WWE Universe a memorable night as only he can, including a dramatic interpretation of several Superstar entrance themes and using his skills as The Priceline Negotiator to settle disputes. In addition, Shatner was also the narrator for the WWE Network reality series “WWE Breaking Ground.” Currently, Shatner is the host of “The UnXplained” on The History Channel, which explores the world’s most fascinating and inexplicable mysteries. He also stars in the romantic comedy “Senior Moment,” which is in theatres and on demand now. Shatner additionally enjoys doing philanthropic work, especially through his annual Hollywood Charity Horse Show, which raises funds for children’s and veterans charities. Don’t miss William Shatner take his place in the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, streaming next Tuesday, April 6, on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!

