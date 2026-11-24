Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Willie Mack

Date: 11/24/2026

Your Host: “Arizona” James Walsh

Back in 2021, we interviewed Willie Mack and talked to him about his run in Impact Wrestling. Well, here we are 5 years later and we’re here to talk about JCW Lunacy where Willie is a former World Champion and is a current member of the JWO!

In this conversation, Willie talks about the upcoming JCW Lunacy tapings on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at The Vault in Saginaw, Michigan which still has tickets available! Visit www.JCWLunacy.com for details! We also talk about Vince Russo leaving the company, the possibility of JCW getting a TV deal, his complicated AEW status, and so much more!

Visit www.JCWLunacy.com for more information and to get tickets to this weekend’s set of TV tapings in Michigan!

Don’t forget to check out www.WrestlingEpicenter.com for mroe great interviews like this! 25 years, still going strong!

WILLIE MACK:

“Arizona” James: Welcome back to Interactive Wrestling Radio. Joining me on the Newsmaker Line for his second stop in the Wrestling Epicenter is a gentleman who last joined us when he was working for Impact Wrestling. Now he is working and promoting JCW Lunacy. I am speaking of The Mack, Willie Mack. Are you with me, sir?

Willie Mack: Oh yeah. Whoop, whoop, chocolate Juggalo up in the house. Good to be back.

“Arizona” James: I’m glad to have you back, and uh, a little bit more relaxed, a little bit tight-lipped when we uh, do stuff with Impact Wrestling. They have a, a style that they like, so I try to keep it just about what they’re talking about, but we’ll start out talking about what you’re here to talk about, which of course is JCW Lunacy. And you’ve been making quite a few appearances, you’re a member of the J- of the JWO. A lot going on in JCW Lunacy. What do you think of what they have going on?

Willie Mack: I think it’s great. Especially to be past what’s today, about at 108 episodes or so.

“Arizona” James: Yep.

Willie Mack: And we started about two years ago now, and I been on the very first episode and the very last one that just came up. So, it’s good that people finally stuck with us and we made the long haul, and hopefully be around for another hundred, 200, maybe thousand episodes and get on and entertaining people all around the U.S. and the world at some point eventually.

“Arizona” James: Very cool. And you guys do present wrestling a little bit differently than what we see right now. You see really long matches in one company and you see more of an entertainment style from the other company. You guys kind of uh, give us a little bit of what it was like during the Attitude Era, a little bit more of that crash style. Is that something you guys seek out to do to deliver something that we’re just not getting from the other companies?

Willie Mack: Yeah, it makes it different. Like if everybody, like you turn on the TV and you switch back and forth between channels and see something that looks the same. Some of it’d be long matches, some of it’d be nothing but promos and you only get like one or two matches out of a whole three damn hours. And then you tune in to us, we only on for an hour, you still get your promos and a lot of fast-paced matches that tell the whole story and you ain’t got to be overwhelmed by everything that just happened. And it leaves you with a cliffhanger so you’ll come back for the next week to see what the hell happened.

“Arizona” James: Now, you’re closely tied in with the Insane Clown Posse, obviously the JWO. Your tag partner too, Tough Tony, Violent J is a member as well. Obviously, uh, what is it like to answer to such an iconic music group as your bosses in pro wrestling?

Willie Mack: It’s crazy and awesome because I met them at a comic book convention at the LA Shrine like back in like, had to be 2000 or 2001, and I had a, a poster that I had them sign.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Willie Mack: And I was young as hell, too. And it’s crazy all them years later, I end up working with them and becoming one of their main dudes, one of their champions, tag champion, heavyweight champion, and yeah, just crazy to see how everything is moving along and I’m glad to be a part of it. And being with the homies like they went from just being people I listened to as a kid coming up to being like actually friends with them, good acquaintance with them and shit like that, so it blew my mind.

“Arizona” James: That’s very cool. And uh, there’s a guy that was the main writer for JCW that no longer is. Um, maybe that’ll change someday, who knows, but Vince Russo. Um, I had him on. He was very gung-ho about promoting JCW and it seemed like almost overnight it came to an end. Um, how do you feel about Vince Russo leaving and has it changed at all, um, JCW since his departure?

Willie Mack: I mean, it sucks that he’s gone because it was just getting used to him. I think that things was barely getting off the ground and taking off.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Willie Mack: But things happen like contracts come to an end, people have other avenues or avenues they want to take. But it had seemed like everything from where he stopped at to us picking it up on our own, it’s like still moving the way it needs to move, but with a little bit more of, I guess, freedom or whatever, like you could change things up and have random-ass matches and still make it make sense and be fun and entertaining for folks. And hopefully he’s still doing his thing. Good, maybe, you know how things work in wrestling. When somebody say they done, they ain’t really done. You ain’t really retired from this shit, you always circle back around even though it’ll take a few years, maybe weeks, months, who knows, and try to run it back and be like normal.

“Arizona” James: That’s awesome. And the last time we spoke, like I mentioned, you were with Impact Wrestling. Obviously, um, that’s no longer the case. How did you enjoy your time with Impact?

Willie Mack: Well, it was fun because a lot of the homies was there, like Moose, Rich, Eddie Edwards, Tommy Dreamer when he was around there, and uh, some of the office folks. It was great to be on the, at the time I guess it would have been the number two company in the world.

“Arizona” James: Maybe, yeah, maybe.

Willie Mack: Yeah, so, at least I made it that far, was former X Division Champ, should have been Tag Champ, but I don’t know what the hell happened.

“Arizona” James: Yep.

Willie Mack: But it’s still enough time to make that happen. That’s my one thing I wanted to do was help Rich get that under his belt.

“Arizona” James: Very cool. And yeah, that’s how you came in was a tag team partner to, to Rich Swann. So is that something that you maybe can see yourself doing in the future? Is a return back to TNA as it is now?

Willie Mack: Who knows? Who knows if they got space for me, because I can’t let the thing with Rich go down like uh, when now, because this man is what, former Impact Champion, X Division, Digital Media Champion, and the only thing that’s missing is the damn tag titles. He’ll be a what, a Grand Slam Champ?

“Arizona” James: I was going to say, yeah, a Grand- it’s not even Triple Crown, it’s Grand Slam with all the belts he’s held, yeah. Wow. That’s impressive to think about, so that would be the perfect chance to, to go back. Um, I got to tell you, the household, my wife and kids, I always watch wrestling. So I would come in the office and I’d watch wrestling and they’d watch whatever they’re watching in the other room. It was Lucha Underground that made everybody come back to watch wrestling together, and I love that about that promotion. And of course you were one of the big stars from that promotion. You’re one of the guys that really broke out from there. Right now when you look back at it, would you say that’s one of your career highlights being part of Lucha Underground?

Willie Mack: Hell yeah, because that shit was it was something you would show people who didn’t like wrestling to make them like wrestling, if it makes sense.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Willie Mack: Like it had like the action, uh, actor, the elements and everything to it, like it’s a warehouse in downtown LA, so East LA. You have mobsters pretty much to part two, dead folks, undead folks, with some Lucha legends, new people you never seen before, on American soil wrestling on a national stage. And it was only like I said, that shit, it was an hour too, like right like an hour, 30-some minutes, 40 minutes.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Willie Mack: And it was right there in my backyard in LA, and it’s good that I was a part of it because at when I first came in, it seemed like I was just lost in the shuffle, like they just threw me in with Big Ryck as my cousin and Killshot.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Willie Mack: But then later on down the line, they ended up, oh, this shit we can do this with you or do that with you. I’m like, all right, I don’t care. I’m down for whatever. And I end up becoming one of the top few dudes.

“Arizona” James: Yep.

Willie Mack: In Lucha Underground and that’s what fucked me up in a minute, I’m like, damn, I went here just on a whim and now I’m one of the top dudes.

“Arizona” James: Yep. You did, and you kind of had a little bit of your own swagger about you when you came out there. Maybe a little bit of Steve Austin thrown in, maybe I’m just seeing that because of the stunners, but there was a lot of your own flair into that. Would you say other than, of course, JCW Lunacy, would you say that’s when you were used the best on a national broadcast?

Willie Mack: Yeah, I would say so. Like it, because everywhere else I went to, like they’d have a little steam behind me and then it’ll just peter down, but those two kind of kept me like good position. Well, besides Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore where I was the champion at since WrestleMania, what was the one in New Orleans?

“Arizona” James: Oh gosh. Uh, that was a couple year- that was a while ago now. I can’t even remember what number. Was that 30? That wouldn’t have been 30, would it?

Willie Mack: Which one was the one in 2018?

“Arizona” James: Let’s see. Well, right now we’re at 42 was this year, so 18 would have been six years ago. What’s the math? I guess that’s 36?

Willie Mack: 34.

“Arizona” James: That does not right- eight years ago. Eight years ago. 34. 34.

Willie Mack: Yep. Yep, so that’s when I won the House of Hardcore title. Any title at the time, which I ended up turning into a world title. And yeah, I still got that bitch too. Roman Reigns can kiss my ass. They talking about his longest title reign. I’m still the champion, undefeated.

“Arizona” James: Beautiful. All right. So I got to tell you, so my kid, uh, he’s he’s taller than me now. He’s bigger than me, but he’s been watching you since he was much, much smaller than me. Uh, he popped so big when you showed up in AEW. And I know that there’s been some talk about your, you’re running AEW, but can I ask and you can say no if you don’t want to answer this, but are you still technically there?

Willie Mack: Technically is the keyword.

“Arizona” James: Technically is. So you are still under contract?

Willie Mack: Uh, it’s something like that, but it’s like thing where they have to call me type shit.

“Arizona” James: Yeah.

Willie Mack: So I ain’t under salary now. It’s just straight call me per appearance type shit.

“Arizona” James: Okay. Because I know that you posted on social media and I think people might have overreacted a little, but you said the word “homeless” uh, in your post and people were kind of like, “Whoa, this can’t happen. What’s going on here?” Did people overreact to that or was the situation as dire as people read it as?

Willie Mack: No, no, that shit was serious as all get out.

“Arizona” James: Oh my god.

Willie Mack: Because pretty much, I had to pay my rent and all that good stuff and they switched up the contract thing. I was like, “Damn, if y’all want me on this per appearance, make sure I get two appearances this month in order to be able to pay my rent.” And yeah, that didn’t happen. So that’s why I was like, “All right, fuck it. I’ma let it go out into the universe and see what the hell happened.”

“Arizona” James: So that worked out for your benefit though because then they, you’re under salary now, you said, yes?

Willie Mack: No.

“Arizona” James: No.

Willie Mack: No, I’m per appearance. Like I ended December 6th.

“Arizona” James: Oh, that’s right. I was- I actually looked that up to figure out when they last used you and I saw December 6th was the uh, the last time they used you. That’s pretty wild, man. Um,

Willie Mack: I know.

“Arizona” James: but they let you, they’re convenient enough to let you work elsewhere, so that’s why you’re able to do the things like JCW. Is that correct?

Willie Mack: Yeah, working elsewhere, it’s all about what it’s about too, because like it’s like, “Oh, you going to go from salary to a per appearance.”

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Willie Mack: And that’s like, “Oh, you can work the indies.” Well, no matter how many indies I do, that shit still don’t make the same amount of money I was, you know, had coming in. And there’s some people they won’t let you work for.

“Arizona” James: Mm, I can imagine that, yeah. You do a lot of J- uh, sorry, GCW, there’s a lot of letters here. You do a lot with uh, GCW. That company, a lot of people that work there say that it’s the number three company in the world. What is your thoughts on GCW?

Willie Mack: Oh yeah, it pretty much took over the place of PWG if you think about it.

“Arizona” James: Mm. That’s a good call. Yeah, that’s definitely a good call.

Willie Mack: Like you think about it, PWG was what everybody was talking about and wanted to get on. And then something happened with that and the next thing you know, GCW popped up and it was small at first, but then it started getting all the buzz about it and now it’s pretty much taken over that same spot, except they actually travel all around the world whereas PWG was just based in, you know, California.

“Arizona” James: Yep. So it was about three years ago, uh, you did a show out here pretty much down the block from where I am, which is in Mesa, Arizona. Uh, it was for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood or from Arizona, whichever you want to call it. And you landed right in front of me in a battle royal and it was kind of cool because I’m thinking, I just interviewed this guy two years ago and now he’s hitting the concrete in full force in front of me, but um, what is the status of Championship Wrestling? Is they, are they still active?

Willie Mack: Yeah, it’s under the United Wrestling Network now.

“Arizona” James: Ah, okay. Cool. I need to get back on watching them because they used to, they used to be on all the time on our TV stations, but they’ve uh, no longer, they no longer air around here. I guess it’s because it’s more focused on Hollywood versus Arizona. Um,

Willie Mack: Oh yeah, just hit them up on uh, you can get updates and stuff on the United Wrestling Network, Instagram and Twitter and all that good shit.

“Arizona” James: Right.

Willie Mack: Because they still do the LA shows and they got Gotham Wrestling, I think it is, on New York.

“Arizona” James: Yep. Yep, that is true.

Willie Mack: And then Memphis Wrestling.

“Arizona” James: They’re run- okay, so it’s all in all, that’s awesome. I’m glad he’s still running strong. He’s a good dude.

Willie Mack: Yeah, we just did the Red Carpet Rumble like a month or two ago out in our um, what was it at, Long Beach? I think it was. Yeah. It was pretty fun.

“Arizona” James: That’s pretty cool. That’s what you were did here out in our uh, pickleball courts they, they did, but I never saw such a huge crowd for an independent show as I did for you guys. So that was tremendous and it was the Red Carpet Rumble that you guys did, so that was an amazing uh, amazing experience to be part of. And um,

Willie Mack: That’s right. That’s the spot where it was the uh, Sean Dean was there for the Red Carpet Rumble.

“Arizona” James: Yep.

Willie Mack: And a couple other people.

“Arizona” James: They had Colt Cabana in, they had Sean Dean, uh, Alexander Hammerstone, there was a lot of guys that were in there. Yep, a lot of guys. Uh, Ortiz was in there too, from uh,

Willie Mack: Yep.

“Arizona” James: There you go, yep, a lot of-

Willie Mack: Wait, and Eddie too, that’s right. Eddie Kingston.

“Arizona” James: Eddie Kingston was there. Yep, Eddie Kingston was there, yes sir.

Willie Mack: Only reason I kind of remember because they had a bomb-ass food truck or some catering outside and I was fucking that shit up every chance I got.

“Arizona” James: We have underrated food in Arizona, that’s for sure. That is for sure. All right.

Willie Mack: You should have been all those amazing shows at the-

“Arizona” James: Yeah, at the Nile Theater.

Willie Mack: Yeah.

“Arizona” James: Nile Theater, yes sir. I was at a lot of those shows in fact. That was uh, they did a lot of good things. That was, I miss those days. I wish they would uh, exploit Arizona some more, explore Arizona some more.

Willie Mack: I do. I miss Kobe Cheese Bar in Gilbert. They had them bomb uh, macaroni squares or whatever they had, macaroni triangles or some shit.

“Arizona” James: Oh yeah. Very good place. I’ve, I’ve not been there in years, but yeah, that’s good stuff. All right, well circling back to Juggalo Championship Wrestling, you got some big shows coming up. Um, what is your thoughts as you head into your future with JCW Lunacy?

Willie Mack: Uh, well, just to see how many other people coming in and what new storylines we could have, feuds and whatnot, and more fans, the merrier because the more people watching, the more demand will be in and yeah, you’ll get us in your town or your city or country or whatever the fuck, just keep supporting and hitting that like button on YouTube and tune in to it, so get them numbers up so people know us and you know us in the E-verse and hopefully a TV deal or something at some point.

“Arizona” James: That would be cool. I mean, you guys do present a show that it would be difficult to keep it as is and put it on network television because of the uh, the content, you know, Jasmine St. Clair’s pregnancy and maybe some of the foul language and so forth, but I think that maybe, you know, if the right cable network or a right streaming offer came in, I think you guys could really uh, make some noise because people thirst for that style of wrestling, the way it was in the late ’90s, which like I said, we’re just not getting right now anywhere else.

Willie Mack: Yeah, it remind me of a modern ECW pretty much.

“Arizona” James: Good call. I would have said more Attitude Era, but yeah, I could see that. ECW in uh, yeah, in its glory days, ’96, ’97, that was some spectacular stuff. All right.

Willie Mack: Put that shit on Tubi. Put it on Tubi, that’ll work.

“Arizona” James: That works. Yeah, well MLW just got on Tubi, so that’s it’s certainly open for business. Mm-hmm. Well, I appreciate you, Mr. Mack, for doing this with me and I want to apologize. I think the last time around I made you mad because I asked a question about being compared to Junkyard Dog and I just didn’t get the vibe that you loved the question. So um, five years in the making, I apologize if I, if I rubbed you the wrong way with that one.

Willie Mack: No, you’re all right. It’s just people, they will say that to me and I’m looking like, all right, Junkyard Dog is about what, 6’6″, 6’5″, something like that, 300 and some pounds. I’m 5’10”, 285. It ain’t nothing comparable to us except we got a beard and I’m black.

“Arizona” James: I guess that- you make a good point.

Willie Mack: Like I do moonsaults and flips and dance and all that other good shit, and wrestle if I need to.

“Arizona” James: Absolutely. And that’s kind of why I’m surprised and and I don’t want to, you know, bury it at all here, but that’s kind of why I’m surprised they didn’t find a way to use you more in AEW because you do all the things that is synonymous with their style of wrestling. I just am surprised that they didn’t find a way to, to utilize that to their advantage.

Willie Mack: Yeah, I don’t know. Not my show, not my booking, not my problem. Kind of, you know what I mean?

“Arizona” James: I got it, yep. Not- what do they call it? Not my monkeys, not my circus. That’s what my wife always says.

Willie Mack: There we go.

“Arizona” James: All right. Well, I want to thank you for taking the time to do this and um, thank you so much. I’ll talk to you soon and well, who knows what company we’ll be promoting next time around, but good luck with JCW Lunacy. Legitimately is my favorite show to watch every week. Um, I pop it up there on YouTube and you guys do a style that, like I said, sorely missing right now.

Willie Mack: Hell yeah. Check that shit out too, every Thursday night at 4:00 PM West Coast, 7:00 PM East Coast time on YouTube, baby, JCW Lunacy. Whoop, whoop.