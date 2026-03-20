Willow Nightingale is the latest in the long line of pro wrestling stars, both in WWE and AEW, to speak out against harassment from fans.

During an interview with Soundsphere Magazine, the former AEW TBS Women’s Champion and AEW Women’s Tag-Team Champion spoke about wrestlers seemingly dealing with more harassment and hate from pro wrestling fans more than any other time in history.

“I think that is a world issue, unfortunately,” she said of the subject. “How do we take care of it in pro wrestling specifically? I mean, at AEW, we have security. If ever we feel unsafe we call them, and we have a whole crew that is out there making the show possible and making sure we’re safe.”

Nightingale continued, explaining the only solution she feels is apt to deal with such an issue.

“The only way to really police fan behavior is to try to create a culture where that kind of dogpiling, everybody looks down on,” she said. “Really, everybody has to get on board. For example I love my fans, I love when they defend me. But I never like it when fans have to put somebody else down to try to hype me up, and I think it’s making that known, and speaking in that regard, will help inform the culture further.”