– Willow Nightingale advanced in the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with a victory over Serena Deeb on Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. With the win, Nightingale will now advance to face Kris Statlander in the next round. On the other side of the women’s bracket, Mariah May will face Saraya ,while Hikaru Shida squares off against Deonna Purrazzo. The finals of the tourney is scheduled for July 10 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

– Lio Rush, who is back as a regular performer in AEW, qualified for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on June 30 in Elmont, New York. Rush joins ROH Champion Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Jack Perry and Dante Martin as participants in the bout, which has one open spot still remaining.