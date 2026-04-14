Willow Nightingale is giving credit where she feels it’s due when it comes to breaking stereotypes in wrestling.

The reigning AEW TBS Champion recently appeared on Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze alongside her Babes of Wrath tag team partner Harley Cameron, where the duo reflected on representation and character work in the industry.

During the conversation, Nightingale took time to highlight the influence of The New Day trio Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, for helping normalize a different kind of portrayal for Black wrestlers on a major stage.

“I also personally would like to do a shout out to New Day,” she said. “Because when we talk about a Willow Nightingale kind of character of like… breaking down a stereotype, and embracing the positive and joy.”

She continued by emphasizing how their presentation helped shift fan perception and open doors for others to follow a similar path.

“Black joy and being carefree and whimsical,” she continued. “I think they helped people accept that and be like, ‘Yeah! That is cool. Right on’ and can kind of make way for me to also be like, that is what I have been dishing out.”

A meaningful nod to those who paved the way.

Willow Nightingale is scheduled to put her AEW TBS Championship on the line against Kamille at AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, which kicks off this Wednesday night.