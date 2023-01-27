Beyond Wrestling has announced on Twitter that AEW star Willow Nightingale is dealing with a minor non-wrestling-related injury, and will no longer be competing at their event on Sunday afternoon.

Nightingale confirmed the news herself in a separate tweet but added that she will still be attending the event to meet with fans. She writes, “Sorry I won’t be able to compete this weekend, but I’ll still be around to see all you lovely people in Worcester.”

Sorry I won’t be able to compete this weekend, but I’ll still be around to see all you lovely people in Worcester https://t.co/lNkTdIEL2G — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) January 27, 2023

Nightingale most recently competed against former AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm on the January 18th edition of Dynamite.