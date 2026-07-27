Willow Nightingale has reached the top of the AEW women’s division once again.

At AEW Redemption 2026 on Sunday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Nightingale defeated Thekla to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship in a hard-fought battle that featured outside interference and a dramatic finish.

Nightingale came out aggressively, using her power to control the early stages of the match before Thekla turned the tide by relentlessly targeting Nightingale’s previously injured ear with submissions, bites and strikes. The challenger battled back with a series of clotheslines, a Death Valley Driver and several near-falls, while Mercedes Moné was shown watching the action from the crowd.

Thekla nearly retained after countering several of Nightingale’s signature moves, and Skye Blue briefly tipped the scales in the champion’s favor by placing Thekla’s foot on the bottom rope to break up a pinfall. Nightingale quickly neutralized Blue with a powerbomb on the floor before returning to the ring.

Moments later, Thekla missed a stomp attempt after connecting with a Spear, allowing Nightingale to counter into a backslide for the three-count.

With the victory, Willow Nightingale defeated Thekla to become the new AEW Women’s World Champion. Following the match, members of The Conglomeration came to the ring to celebrate Nightingale’s championship victory.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WHAT A MOMENT! From injury to GOLD, @willowwrestles is your NEW #AEW Women’s World Champion and the first-ever #AEW Women’s Grand Slam Champion! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/0YA5MAqWaN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026