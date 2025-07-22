Willow Nightingale is standing up for fellow AEW star Deonna Purrazzo after “The Virtuosa” was targeted with body-shaming comments on social media over the weekend.

Purrazzo competed in a well-received bout against Jonathan Gresham at a Game Changer Wrestling event on Saturday, but the positive momentum was soured when trolls on X/Twitter made disparaging remarks about her appearance — with one even accusing her of having “let herself go.”

Purrazzo fired back at the negativity, sparking a wider discussion about the body-shaming women wrestlers often endure.

Nightingale, who has dealt with similar hate in the past, chimed in with support while praising the match.

“You know who was the main character of my feed yesterday? Deonna,” Nightingale wrote. “So I sought out her match vs. Gresham and it was a fun watch! … It told a good story, technically sound, and made me smile many more times than once.”

She continued, addressing the ongoing issue directly: “People are gonna say what they want about your body and sure, I guess they’re entitled to that?? BUT why in the blue hell is that the prevailing conversation when a professional is still going out there and successfully doing their job? … I guess I’m just still hopeful we could collectively try to be better to one another?”

Purrazzo later acknowledged the support, tweeting: “This app has its flaws (A LOT of them)… but the people in this community who show up with love and support when it matters most? That’s why I stay. Love will always outweigh hate.”