Willow Nightingale is very excited at the prospect of AEW adding women’s tag team titles.

The company star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Get Comfy, where she once again advocating for the talented female roster that AEW has and advocates that any opportunity the division gets they will knock out the park.

I think the idea of having a tag title for the women’s division is very exciting. Personally, I’ve had some really fun tag team matches there with Skye Blue and Kris Statlander. I know I would want a piece of that, I already can puzzle piece and see who would be in line for it. We have Mercedes [Mercedes Martinez] and Diamate, Anna Jay who has teamed with Tay [Tay Melo], but she is out, instead of teaming with Tay, has teamed with Taya [Taya Valkyrie]. We have so many great women who would do that. Toni [Toni Storm] is no longer super friendly with the Outcasts, but we still have Saraya and Ruby [Ruby Soho]. I definitely think we have the depth to have tag team titles, it’s just a matter of, will that moment come? I know that division is ready to do what we can with it if the opportunity is granted to us.

