Willow Nightingale is proud of the progression that has happened in pro wrestling.

The AEW star recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss her recent ROH Women’s Title matchup against Athena, which headlined last night’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. Willow put up a good fight, but fell short in her quest for a singles championship.

During the interview, Willow explained why the moment meant so much to her, and how the ROH brand has become very important for her career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she started in ROH under Maria Kanellis, Bobby Cruise, and Cary Silkin:

Being part of Ring of Honor has been really rewarding to see the way it’s been rebooted. When I first started working there was when Maria Kanellis and Bobby Cruise really launched a women’s division. Cary Silkin pulled me and a few other girls aside and was like, ‘You guys are awesome. We’ve had a lot of great women walk through the doors, but we’ve never had a division like this before.’ For me, all about women’s empowerment and feminism, ‘Hell yeah, I love to hear that.’ I was a little crushed when we were told we weren’t continuing on with Ring of Honor.

On main eventing the second episode of ROH TV with Athena:

To be part of the new regime is exciting, it’s a fresh take on it, we’ve featured women and had two women’s matches on each show and [Thursday], Athena and I main evented, which is awesome. Not only two women, but two black women main eventing the second show ever. For some people, that doesn’t matter, but for people who grew up like me and didn’t see stuff like that, we’ve come a long way.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)