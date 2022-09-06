AEW star Willow Nightingale recently participated in a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest to discuss a number of industry-related topics, including her thoughts on TBS champion Jade Cargill, and how she feels like Cargill has really been putting in the work since signing back in 2020. Willow would also be asked whether she would be interested in joining one of the Baddies. Highlights are below.

Whether she would want to be one of Jade Cargill’s Baddies:

I think there is a time and a place for me to show, maybe like, a more aggressive, a more rageful side of myself, right? Because at the end of the day, I’m a person who experiences the full range of human emotion. Happiness and gratitude aren’t the only things that I feel. I try to lead with that, but obviously that’s not realistic to 100 percent of the time present. Me, myself, how I envision myself presenting that is not necessarily something that I think would even align with The Baddies and how they present themselves. I mean, if that was my job to do, I would make the best of it of course, but I don’t know that it would be an authentic portrayal of myself.

What she thinks of Cargill:

It was intimidating obviously [wrestling Jade Cargill]. Usually, I wrestle people who are smaller than me, but she is obviously very strong. So it was intimidating in that aspect. Also, she’s just so confident that that’s unshakeable. That’s not an angle that I can kind of shoot for. But I think for someone who has as little overall experience as she does, she is very hardworking, very promising and I think she’s… the position she’s in makes a lot of sense, you know? I think she’s putting her nose to the ground and doing the work.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)