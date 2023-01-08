Willow Nightingale has a long list of wrestlers she wants to face, and they are all big names.

The AEW star discussed this topic during her latest interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, where she also opened up about her longterm goals, like competing more for STARDOM, main eventing the Tokyo Dome, and having a marquee matchup at WrestleMania. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.

Names opponents she would like to face:

Toni Storm is a big one for me. I would really love to wrestle Jamie Hayter again, not just because she’s champion, but because she’s champion [laughs]. I definitely think both Sasha (Banks) and Bayley are two women who were helping revolutionize the business when I was coming up on the Indies and have been a major influence to me, so as farfetched as it sometimes seems, I will never take their names off of the table. (Hikaru) Shida would be awesome too. I want to wrestle everyone, honestly, whether that be people who are far more experienced than me, or people I’ve been a fan of for a long time, or even the women on our roster who are less experienced. I would love to help them realize their own strengths and give them confidence. I want to be a consistent wrestler in the quality of my matches, and I also want to be dependable and help other people on our roster. Everyone, give me everybody. Willow vs. The World.

Says she hopes to main event WrestleMania and the Tokyo Dome: