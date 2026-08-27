AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale is reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury just days before All In 2026.

Nightingale appeared to injure her hand during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, where she was attacked backstage by Mercedes Moné.

The angle saw Moné specifically target Nightingale’s hand, with the champion selling the injury afterward.

While the injury initially appeared to be part of the storyline heading into their title match, it was later reported that Nightingale’s hand injury is legitimate. Despite that, she is expected to be able to compete at All In this Sunday.

“Willow’s hand injury is said to be legitimate but she is expected to be able to work the show this weekend,” the report stated.

As things currently stand, Nightingale vs. Moné remains scheduled for Wembley Stadium, with the AEW Women’s World Championship on the line.

Nightingale captured the title from Thekla at AEW Redemption in July and will enter All In just over a month into her reign. Moné earned her championship opportunity by winning this year’s Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.

(H/T: F4WOnline)