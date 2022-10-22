Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured Willow Nightingale defeating Leila Grey from The Baddies, marking yet another victory after months of solid performances from Nightingale across Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.

Afterward, Tony Schiavone came to the ring and told Willow that she has officially been signed by AEW, and is now All Elite.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter afterwards to comment on the signing. He writes, “Congratulations @willowwrestles! Welcome to the team! Willow Nightingale is ALL ELITE!”