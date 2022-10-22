Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured Willow Nightingale defeating Leila Grey from The Baddies, marking yet another victory after months of solid performances from Nightingale across Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.
Afterward, Tony Schiavone came to the ring and told Willow that she has officially been signed by AEW, and is now All Elite.
Welcome to the team, @willowwrestles! #AllElite
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter afterwards to comment on the signing. He writes, “Congratulations @willowwrestles! Welcome to the team! Willow Nightingale is ALL ELITE!”
Congratulations @willowwrestles! Welcome to the team!
Willow Nightingale is ALL ELITE!#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/widLMwgyAf
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 22, 2022