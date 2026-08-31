Willow Nightingale is keeping her head up following the end of her AEW Women’s World Championship reign.

At AEW All In: London, Nightingale lost the title to Mercedes Moné in front of the crowd at Wembley Stadium, bringing her run as champion to an end.

Following the match, Nightingale took to X to reflect on the defeat and the physical toll of the bout while promising to continue pushing forward.

“In defeat, I do not smile,” Nightingale wrote. “But I can pull my bruised and aching body out of bed knowing I gave my all.”

Nightingale added that while the disappointment may linger for some time, she remains determined to move forward.

“And maybe not today or tomorrow or even the day after that, but I must remember that eventually… I will smile again,” she continued. “Let’s keep pushing forward.”

Nightingale entered All In at less than 100 percent, revealing just days before the event that she was dealing with a broken hand. Despite the injury, she went through with her scheduled title defense against Moné.

Her championship reign began at AEW Redemption, where Nightingale defeated Thekla to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship. Thekla was also in attendance at Wembley Stadium for Nightingale’s title defense against Moné.

Moné ultimately emerged victorious at All In to capture the championship and bring Nightingale’s reign to a close.