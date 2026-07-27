Willow Nightingale has revealed the injury that forced her to the sidelines and ultimately led to her relinquishing the AEW TBS Championship.

Following her AEW Women’s World Championship victory over Thekla at AEW Redemption, Nightingale spoke during the post-show media scrum about the shoulder injury that kept her out of action since May. The injury also forced her to vacate the TBS Championship and withdraw from the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

According to Nightingale, she suffered an AC sprain in her right shoulder during a TBS Championship defense against Red Velvet in May. She admitted she initially believed the injury wasn’t serious because she had previously dealt with a similar issue in her other shoulder.

“For transparency’s sake, I had an AC sprain, which is something that I have experienced in my other shoulder a few times, and it wasn’t as bad,” Nightingale said. “So, in my head, I think that’s also why I was like, ‘I’ll be good for Double or Nothing!’ But an AC sprain, an AC injury is also something, I mean, I don’t know if what I’m gonna say is gonna violate HIPAA or anything.”

She went on to explain that the severity of an AC injury can vary greatly, noting that another AEW talent required surgery and missed several months because of the same type of injury. Nightingale also recalled how difficult everyday tasks became after suffering the injury, including attempting to drive home from Maryland to New York.

“I was going to talk about one of my good friends who works here had an AC injury and they had to get surgery and were out for like months and months and months. So, it is, depending on the grade or the severity of it, something that could be, ‘Alright, you’re out for a few weeks’ or, ‘You’re out for almost a whole year,’ and ultimately, even if I get to a place where I’m like, I’m feeling better as a human being, cleaning my house, or driving, because I had to drive home after I hurt it. That was terrible. I was like, ‘I’m convinced I can drive back from Maryland to New York’ which is like a five-hour drive. I’m like, ‘I can do that.’ I got like 30 minutes in and I was like, ‘I have to get a hotel right now. This is impossible.’”

Nightingale said the focus became rehabbing the injury properly, and while surgery was ultimately unnecessary, doctors determined there was no chance she would be ready in time for the Owen Hart Cup. That led to her decision to relinquish the TBS Championship, as she felt she couldn’t properly fulfill the responsibilities of being champion while injured.

“So, it was really just kind of like, how do we get to wrestling? How do we rehab this and make sure we’re good for this? And we were really fortunate where it wasn’t the level of my friend who needed surgery. But it was kind of one of those, like, we’ll play it by ear and see how it goes but, there’s no way you’re gonna be able to do the Owen (Hart Cup). For me, I was like, ‘If I’m TBS Champ, I wanna be defending this whenever an opportunity comes up, whenever there’s a challenger.’ I was like, ‘If I can’t do that, I shouldn’t be champion.’ But, things went well fortunately, and so, I was like, if the opportunity’s there, get me back in. I want it. I want to be there, and I missed the Owen, so this is my chance to get to All In and here we are. Here we are, almost. I was like, we’re a month away, August 30th.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.