Willow Nightingale has been making the media rounds to promote AEW Spring BreakThru and AEW Dynasty.

During an appearance on Black Girl Wrestling, the TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling reflected on being comforted by Bryan Danielson after having a bad performance, as well as high praise she received from Adam Copeland.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On being comforted by Bryan Danielson after a bad performance in AEW: “I recently remembered a match that I actually hate watching back. It’s a match that one of my biggest, I guess regret, one of my biggest in-ring regrets — after that match, Bryan Danielson actually comforted me and was like, ‘Hey, you know what? I was actually gonna say when you were giving us fire in that match and you were all amped up, I wanted more of that,’ and he was like, ‘I wasn’t even gonna critique the stuff you did…’ And I was crying and I was like, ‘Really!? Thank you.'”

On receiving high praise from Adam Copeland: “Working with Cope, with Adam Copeland, that is something that has meant so much to me, and he’s said things to me, like, ‘I think you’re the best, biggest babyface that we have,’ and for him to see something like that in me, it moves me a lot.”