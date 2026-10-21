Willow Nightingale is celebrating four years as a member of the AEW roster, reflecting on the accomplishments she has achieved since officially signing with the company.

Nightingale’s signing was announced during an October 2022 episode of AEW Rampage, where she defeated Leila Grey in singles competition. Following the match, Tony Schiavone entered the ring and surprised Nightingale with the news that she was officially All Elite.

Since then, Nightingale has established herself as one of AEW’s most accomplished female performers, capturing the AEW TBS Championship twice, along with the AEW Women’s World Championship and AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Those accomplishments have also earned Nightingale a place in the company’s history books as its first women’s Triple Crown Champion.

Taking to X on the fourth anniversary of her AEW signing, Nightingale looked back at the moment that started it all and reflected on how far she has come.

“You think she knew she’d end up being the first women’s triple crown champ in company history,” Nightingale wrote.