Willow Nightingale plans to pay tribute to two entertainment icons during AEW All In.

The entertainment world has been mourning the deaths of Dolly Parton, Tim Curry and Peter Cullen this week, with tributes pouring in from fans and those throughout the wrestling industry.

Ahead of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, the AEW Women’s World Champion revealed that she intends to honor both Parton and Curry during her match against Mercedes Mone.

During an interview with Soundsphere Magazine, Nightingale was asked how she was handling the news of Parton’s passing.

“Oh my goodness, I broke down,” she said. “I’m not taking it well.”

Nightingale went on to explain how she plans to incorporate tributes to both Parton and Curry into her appearance at Wembley.

“I’m gonna have my boobs extra pushed up for my match on Sunday,” she continued. “I’m gonna be a little extra campy for her and Tim Curry. And the best thing I could do to honor them is be kind and be myself.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete live AEW All In: London 2026 Results from Wembley Stadium.