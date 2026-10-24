Willow Nightingale says her hand is improving, but the injury she carried into AEW All In still hasn’t fully healed. During an Instagram Q&A on Friday, the former AEW Women’s World Champion addressed her recovery when a fan asked about the hand, as reported by F4W.

“It’s better, but not 100% healed. Still using that bone stimulator everyday, even if I have to fit it in while stuck in traffic.”

Nightingale wrestled Mercedes Moné at All In despite the injury and lost the Women’s World Championship. She has continued to compete since then, including a number one contender’s match against Thekla at All Out, which Thekla won.

Nightingale’s more recent action came in a mixed eight-person tornado tag at Grand Slam France. She teamed with Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong in a loss to the Death Riders.