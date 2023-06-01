Willow Nightingale has big dreams of becoming the face of women’s wrestling.

The AEW star and first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Corner Podcast, where she expressed her desire to get more women’s matches on future AEW cards as the women are typically only given one match per show.

I think it would be easy to be selfish and say I want to be the face of the division. I want to be the face of women’s wrestling. That would be great, but I do also recognize that I am one of many super crazy, incredibly talented women. So when you go to an AEW show, you’ll notice there’s usually only one women’s match on the card. My goal is to put on performances that will not only give us another match or give us more time, right, because that’s the boss’s choice at the end of the day. But I want for it to feel merited, I want it to feel worthwhile, I want for people to tune in and actually watch it. Because if we’re given the time and nobody’s watching it, what does it matter?

While she knows being the face of women’s wrestling is a tall ask she does have a goal of making every AEW and NJPW women’s matches must see. She assures listeners that she will go out for every match and give her best effort to make that goal happen,

I want women’s wrestling in All Elite Wrestling, in New Japan to be must-watch matches. That is the only thing that I can think of that would give me the long-term effect that I want for my wrestling career. I want to be a legend. That doesn’t happen just winning one championship. I could win this and then my first defense, lose it. I don’t want that to be the case. I’m gonna go out there and fight as hard as I can to make sure that doesn’t happen. But it’s the consistency. I want to consistently want to go out there and put my best foot forward, and I don’t forget that. It’s not just me, it’s all of the women who have put so much on the line to do this. So that for me is how you create a legacy.

