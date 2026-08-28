Willow Nightingale is dealing with a broken hand heading into AEW All In, but the injury won’t keep her out of Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Nightingale is scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mercedes Mone at All In from Wembley Stadium in London. While taking part in media day on Friday, the champion provided an update on her injury and revealed that she was set to undergo an X-ray later in the day.

“Well, she’s broken,” Nightingale said when asked about the status of her hand. “I have to go get an X-ray later today to figure out the severity of that, because that would then inform just how guarded it has to be on Sunday.”

The results will determine how much protection Nightingale needs to wear when she steps into the ring against Mone, as well as how much mobility she’ll have in the injured hand.

“Whether I’m able to get any kind of like wrist flexibility or just hands or if I’m going to kind of have a situation like this where I’m just a stump,” Nightingale continued. “So we’ll see, we’ll see.”

Despite the setback, Nightingale added that her heart remains full of love and passion heading into the championship showdown.

The injury also forced AEW to adjust its plans for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Nightingale was ultimately featured in a backstage segment where she was attacked by Mone, with the angle serving as the storyline explanation for the champion’s injured hand.

Nightingale is still expected to compete as scheduled at All In, although the extent to which the injury, and any protective gear she may need, will affect her remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.