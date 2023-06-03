Willow Nightingale is still your NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.

Willow defeated Emi Sakura on this evening’s Championship Edition of AEW Rampage, which took place in San Diego and featured three other title matches. The contest was a back and forth affair that saw Sakura put up a competitive fight, but Willow’s power proved to be too much for the challenger and she secured the win after hitting a gut-wrench powerbomb. This was Willow’s first defense of the NJPW STRONG woemn’s title since becoming the inaugural champion at NJPW Resurgence. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

