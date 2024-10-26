Willow Nightingale is out of action with an injury.

Earlier today, CMLL took to Twitter to announce that the AEW wrestler suffered a concussion on October 25. Due to this, she will be missing this weekend’s events.

You can check out the official announcement below:

“We regret to inform our loyal fans that AEW superstar, Willow Nightingale, will not be able to participate in Sabado de Arena Coliseo and Domingo Familiar in Arena Mexico as planned due to a concussion suffered during her participation in the Women’s Grand Prix. In line with the concussion protocols established for both CMLL and AEW, Willow must abstain from both dates to ensure her well-being and full recovery.

For tonight’s event at El Embudo de Peru 77 (Arena Coliseo), CMLL World Champion Zeuxis will take Willow’s place, while tomorrow at Arena Mexico, CMLL Women’s Universal Champion 2024 Persephone will take her place in the ring.

We thank all our fans for their understanding and we assure you that these two champions will provide the show and quality that characterizes our wrestling. See you at Arena Coliseo and Arena Mexico to enjoy the best wrestling in the world!”

📄 COMUNICADO OFICIAL: Willow Nightingale Lamentamos informar a nuestra fiel afición que la súper estrella de AEW, Willow Nightingale, no podrá participar en el Sábado de Arena Coliseo ni en el Domingo Familiar de Arena México como se tenía previsto. pic.twitter.com/4gY7J1z032 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 26, 2024

We wish Willow Nightingale the best!