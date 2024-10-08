Willow Nightingale is being honored later this month.

The AEW star who originally trained at the Deer Park Academy, will be inducted into the New York Wrestling Connection Hall Of Fame.

NYWC confirmed the news earlier this month, announcing Nightingale will be inducted in the promotion’s Hall Of Fame on Saturday, October 19 at the “Homecoming Of Madness” show at the NYWC Sportatorium.

“Being recognized in this way by the place I learned my fundamentals, got my start, and grew into the Willow I am today is such an honor,” Nightingale wrote via X. “Thank you NYWC Wrestling. Can’t wait for October 19th!”

Nightingale will become the first woman ever inducted into the NYWC Hall Of Fame.

Previous NYWC Hall Of Fame inductees include Mikey Whipwreck, Mike Mondo, Jerry Lynn, Tony Nese, Trent Beretta, Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds, Apollyon, The SAT, Jerry Lynn, Crusher Doogan, King Mega and Matt Striker.

For more information, visit NYWCProWrestling.com.

