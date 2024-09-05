Willow Nightingale is staying busy as the CMLL Women’s World Champion.

The AEW star appeared on this week’s episode of CMLL Informa to make a big announcement regarding another upcoming defense of the title she now has on her schedule.

Nightingale announced that she will be defending the CMLL Women’s World Championship at the upcoming CMLL 91st Anniversary show on September 13, 2024. Her opponent will be Zeuxis.

Also scheduled for the show is Chris Jericho vs. Mistico.

Willow will also defend her CMLL Women’s World Championship in a Chicago Street Fight against Kris Statlander this weekend at AEW All Out 2024 in Chicago, Ill.