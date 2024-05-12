The TBS Women’s Championship will be on-the-line at a non-AEW show.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TBS, a special TBS Women’s Championship match was announced for an upcoming STARDOM event.

At the STARDOM: Flashing Champions show on Saturday, May 18, 2024, TBS Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale will put her title on-the-line against Tam Nakano.

Nightingale is scheduled to defend the TBS Women’s title against Mercedes Mone at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 later this month. The contract signing for the bout will take place next week on AEW Dynamite.