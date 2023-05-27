Willow Nightingale sees big things for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Title now that she’s the champion.

Nightingale was crowned the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion at last weekend’s NJPW Resurgence event, where she defeated Mercedes Moné in the final round of a one-night tournament. In a new interview with Busted Open Radio, Nightingale reveals some goals she has for the title, which includes her idea of featuring it on ROH and AEW television.

I hope, moving forward, we can feature this more and more. Going into the pay-per-view, those are the matches [AEW Women’s Title and AEW TBS Title matches] we will see and what will be highlighted. I’m happy that we were able to get a moment to spotlight this and talk about this, and I hope that the next time I’m in the ring for AEW or Ring of Honor, I’m able to show my strength, show that I’m strong, as the title suggests.

The lovable Nightgale later shouts out Tony Khan to book her for future programming. She adds that she’s still not used to carry gold, and is taken aback when people refer to her as the champion.

Tony (Khan) knows what’s in the works for AEW and what Dynamite will look like next week. I would love to be included in that and be able to show a fun championship match. I was very happy to at least say my peace and have a little hurrah. Walking into the the locker room and having everyone say, ‘Hey, champ!’ is something that takes a minute to get used to. I do it with a smile and say ‘thank you.

Nightingale is not on this Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing card.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)