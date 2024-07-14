Willow Nightingale has championship gold once again.

Following her victory at the NJPW & CMLL: FantasticaMania special event on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Willow Nightingale added a new accolade to her collection.

The AEW star and former TBS Champion, NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion and 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament winner defeated Viva Van and Lluvia in a triple-threat title tilt at the 7/13 show at Mt. Pleasant High School in San Jose, California to capture the CMLL Women’s World Championship.

The CMLL Women’s World title was vacated by former champion Stephanie Vaquer when she parted ways with the promotion to join WWE earlier this week.

Mightingale is the first United States-born champion in the history of the CMLL Women’s World Championship.