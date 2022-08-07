The enigmatic Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) has once again written a cryptic passage on his personal Twitter account.

The former two-time WWE Universal champion continuously gets the pro-wrestling circuit talking anytime he uses social media, and it is no different this time.

Wrestling is not a love story, it’s a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can’t understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is business. But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It’s an escape. A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it’s much more. It’s hope. And in a world surrounded by hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse.

Windham is clever enough to drop some key words in caps like “Honor” and “Elite,” but litters the passage with some WWE references as well. As a reminder he was released back in July of 2021 after being with WWE for 12 years.